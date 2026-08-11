State Rep. Josh Elliott taking on CT Gov. Lamont: Platform, endorsements, more

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The Brief Connecticut’s Democratic gubernatorial primary is here, and State Rep. Josh Elliott is challenging Gov. Ned Lamont. Elliott was elected to the Connecticut general assembly in 2016. He is currently serving in his fifth term.



Connecticut’s Democratic gubernatorial primary is here, and State Rep. Josh Elliott is challenging Gov. Ned Lamont.

Who is Josh Elliott?

What we know:

State Rep. Josh Elliott was elected to the Connecticut general assembly in 2016, and is currently serving in his fifth term.

During his term serving as a state representative, Elliott chaired the Higher Education Committee. He highlights on his campaign website that he has worked to put "working families first."

Elliott's platform for 2026

Dig deeper:

Affordability is the key talking point for Elliott when it comes to political issues, but his campaign website also emphasizes:

Building more housing all throughout the state

Prioritizing universal child care

Creating a public health insurance option for small businesses and nonprofits

Endorsements

Elliott's run for the gubernatorial primary has been endorsed by:

State Sen. Saud Anwar

The Sierra Club of Connecticut

The New Haven Federation of Teachers