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State Rep. Josh Elliott taking on CT Gov. Lamont: Platform, endorsements, more

By
FOX 5 NY
Politics
Published August 11, 2026 6:27 AM EDT
Published August 11, 2026 6:27 AM EDT
article

HAMDEN, CT - NOVEMBER 24: State Rep. Josh Elliott, D-Hamden, is planning a primary campaign against Gov. Ned Lamont. (Ken Dixon/Connecticut Post via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Connecticut’s Democratic gubernatorial primary is here, and State Rep. Josh Elliott is challenging Gov. Ned Lamont.
    • Elliott was elected to the Connecticut general assembly in 2016. 
    • He is currently serving in his fifth term.

CONNECTICUT - Connecticut’s Democratic gubernatorial primary is here, and State Rep. Josh Elliott is challenging Gov. Ned Lamont.

Who is Josh Elliott?

What we know:

State Rep. Josh Elliott was elected to the Connecticut general assembly in 2016, and is currently serving in his fifth term.

During his term serving as a state representative, Elliott chaired the Higher Education Committee. He highlights on his campaign website that he has worked to put "working families first."

Elliott's platform for 2026

Dig deeper:

Affordability is the key talking point for Elliott when it comes to political issues, but his campaign website also emphasizes:

  • Building more housing all throughout the state
  • Prioritizing universal child care
  • Creating a public health insurance option for small businesses and nonprofits

Endorsements

Elliott's run for the gubernatorial primary has been endorsed by:

  • State Sen. Saud Anwar
  • The Sierra Club of Connecticut
  • The New Haven Federation of Teachers

The Source: This article includes information from Rep. Elliott's campaign website, as well as other state official websites.

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