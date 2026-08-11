State Rep. Josh Elliott taking on CT Gov. Lamont: Platform, endorsements, more
CONNECTICUT - Connecticut’s Democratic gubernatorial primary is here, and State Rep. Josh Elliott is challenging Gov. Ned Lamont.
Who is Josh Elliott?
What we know:
State Rep. Josh Elliott was elected to the Connecticut general assembly in 2016, and is currently serving in his fifth term.
During his term serving as a state representative, Elliott chaired the Higher Education Committee. He highlights on his campaign website that he has worked to put "working families first."
Elliott's platform for 2026
Dig deeper:
Affordability is the key talking point for Elliott when it comes to political issues, but his campaign website also emphasizes:
- Building more housing all throughout the state
- Prioritizing universal child care
- Creating a public health insurance option for small businesses and nonprofits
Endorsements
Elliott's run for the gubernatorial primary has been endorsed by:
- State Sen. Saud Anwar
- The Sierra Club of Connecticut
- The New Haven Federation of Teachers
The Source: This article includes information from Rep. Elliott's campaign website, as well as other state official websites.