Gov. Lamont running for reelection in CT gubernatorial primary: Platform, endorsements, more

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The Brief There are two Democratic candidates for Connecticut's upcoming gubernatorial primary – one of those candidates is the state's current governor. Gov. Ned Lamont began his first term in 2019, and was then reelected in 2022. He previously owned his own small business, operating in the telecoms field.



There are two Democratic candidates for Connecticut's upcoming gubernatorial primary – one of those candidates is the state's current governor.

Who is Ned Lamont?

What we know:

Gov. Ned Lamont began his first term in 2019, and was then reelected in 2022. He previously owned his own small business, operating in the telecoms field.

The governor touts that his accomplishments over the course of his two terms include capping insulin costs at $25 per month, creating debt-free community college for state residents and signing new AI regulations over the past year.

Lamont's platform for 2026

Dig deeper:

Lamont highlights affordability on his campaign website, and also includes other issues like:

Implementing universal pre-k

Lowering health insurance premiums for middle and low-class families

Permanently preserving 21% of the state as open space

Endorsements

The governor's run for reelection has been endorsed by many political officials, including:

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong

Sen. Chris Murphy

Rep. Joe Courtney