Winter Storm could bring snow, ice to NY

Winter Storm Warnings are posted for several New York City suburbs as a snowstorm advances towards the region.

Warnings are posted from Thursday at 10 p.m. until Friday at 7 p.m. for Dutchess County, Ulster County, Sullivan County in NY.



Most of the rest of the NYC metro area is under a Winter Weather Advisory. New York City could see 1-3 inches of snow and sleet and possible ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch. These conditions may cause significant travel difficulties.

The Friday morning commute may be impacted by dangerous travel conditions, especially if there is an extended period of ice accumulation.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The storm is not expected to be as bad in New York City, but northern areas could get slammed.

Northern suburbs could see 7" from the storm. Upper areas of New England could see up to 18" from the storm.

According to FOX Weather

• Significant snow is expected over Southern New England, stretching from upstate New York to Massachusetts

• Portions of New York and Massachusetts will see more than a foot of snow through Friday evening

• Cities like Albany, NY, Hartford, CT, and Boston will see major travel trouble as the storm blasts the area

NY Snow Storm Timeline

Snow becomes likely around midnight on Thursday night. The snow may then mix with sleet early Friday morning and gradually transition to a mixture of sleet, freezing rain, and then just rain. Rain is most likely near coastal areas on Friday morning. Precipitation ends by Friday evening.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

Fox 5 Weather Team on Twitter