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FourLeaf Air Show weather forecast: Heat builds before Jones Beach events

By
FOX 5 NY
America 250
Published July 5, 2026 9:50 AM EDT
Published July 5, 2026 9:50 AM EDT
WATCH: Blue Angels lead US military flyover
WATCH: Blue Angels lead US military flyover

WATCH: Blue Angels lead US military flyover

FOX 5’s Lisa Evers reports from Engeldrum Bluff at Fort Hamilton, where the Army base opened to the community for a front-row view of Sail4th 250. Families gathered with lawn chairs as tall ships, Coast Guard vessels and military aircraft moved through New York Harbor for America’s 250th birthday celebration. The event also carries deep local history. Fort Hamilton overlooks the area where British forces landed in Brooklyn in 1776, and Engeldrum Bluff is named for Christian Engeldrum, a New York Army National Guard staff sergeant and FDNY firefighter who died in Iraq in 2004.

The Brief

    • Heat is expected to build across Long Island ahead of the FourLeaf Air Show and fireworks at Jones Beach.
    • The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2026 air show, which is part of the celebration marking America’s 250th birthday.
    • Visitors should prepare for heat, sun exposure, beach crowds and long periods outdoors.

LONG ISLAND - Heat is expected to build across Long Island ahead of the FourLeaf Air Show and fireworks at Jones Beach State Park, part of the region’s America 250 celebration.

Sunday weather forecast
Sunday weather forecast

Sunday weather forecast

Here is your New York City weather forecast.

Jones Beach Air Show 2026

What we know:

The 2026 FourLeaf Air Show and Fireworks will take place at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh. The schedule includes:

  • Sunday, July 5: Air show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Monday, July 6: Air show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2026 air show, which is part of the celebration marking America’s 250th birthday.

Heat builds

Local perspective:

FOX Weather had said a major heat dome would bring heat to a large part of the country. Long Island was expected to feel the heat leading into the holiday weekend, though beach areas may get some relief from ocean breezes.

What it means at Jones Beach

Visitors should expect sun exposure, beach traffic, large crowds and long walks from parking areas to viewing spots. The air show runs during the hottest part of the day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., so heat safety will be especially important for families, older adults, young children and anyone sensitive to heat.

How to prepare

Why you should care:

Anyone heading to Jones Beach should plan ahead for the weather. Bring water, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, apply sunscreen and take breaks when possible.

Visitors should also consider hats, sunglasses and portable shade where allowed, and should check event rules before packing bags or coolers. Anyone attending the July 4 fireworks should also be prepared for warm evening conditions, heavy traffic and post-show delays leaving the park.

What boaters should know

Boaters planning to watch the air show should also check restrictions before heading out.

The FourLeaf Air Show says the U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies will enforce a no-entry zone off Jones Beach State Park during the air show for safety and security.

The Source: This article was written using information from FOX Weather, FourLeaf Air Show and New York State Parks.

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