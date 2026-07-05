FourLeaf Air Show weather forecast: Heat builds before Jones Beach events

The Brief Heat is expected to build across Long Island ahead of the FourLeaf Air Show and fireworks at Jones Beach. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2026 air show, which is part of the celebration marking America’s 250th birthday. Visitors should prepare for heat, sun exposure, beach crowds and long periods outdoors.



Heat is expected to build across Long Island ahead of the FourLeaf Air Show and fireworks at Jones Beach State Park, part of the region’s America 250 celebration.

Jones Beach Air Show 2026

What we know:

The 2026 FourLeaf Air Show and Fireworks will take place at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh. The schedule includes:

Sunday, July 5: Air show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, July 6: Air show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2026 air show, which is part of the celebration marking America’s 250th birthday.

Heat builds

Local perspective:

FOX Weather had said a major heat dome would bring heat to a large part of the country. Long Island was expected to feel the heat leading into the holiday weekend, though beach areas may get some relief from ocean breezes.

What it means at Jones Beach

Visitors should expect sun exposure, beach traffic, large crowds and long walks from parking areas to viewing spots. The air show runs during the hottest part of the day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., so heat safety will be especially important for families, older adults, young children and anyone sensitive to heat.

How to prepare

Why you should care:

Anyone heading to Jones Beach should plan ahead for the weather. Bring water, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, apply sunscreen and take breaks when possible.

Visitors should also consider hats, sunglasses and portable shade where allowed, and should check event rules before packing bags or coolers. Anyone attending the July 4 fireworks should also be prepared for warm evening conditions, heavy traffic and post-show delays leaving the park.

What boaters should know

Boaters planning to watch the air show should also check restrictions before heading out.

The FourLeaf Air Show says the U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies will enforce a no-entry zone off Jones Beach State Park during the air show for safety and security.