FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach to feature Blue Angels for America’s 250th birthday

The Brief The 2026 FourLeaf Air Show takes place Sunday and Monday at Jones Beach State Park. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the show as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration. The Red Arrows will also perform at the FourLeaf Air Show for the first time.



The FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park returns in 2026 with a patriotic lineup tied to America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Jones Beach Air Show 2026

What we know:

The 2026 FourLeaf Air Show takes place Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh. The show is part of the Semiquincentennial celebration marking the 250th birthday of the United States.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (Dept. of Defense)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2026 show, joined by other military performers and internationally known civilian aerobatic performers.

Who is performing?

Dig deeper:

The scheduled performer lineup includes:

American Airpower Museum Warbirds

Canadian Forces Snowbirds

Farmingdale State College Aviation

Royal Air Force Red Arrows

U.S. Army Golden Knights

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Red Arrows will perform at the FourLeaf Air Show for the first time.

What boaters should know

Why you should care:

The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies will enforce a no-entry zone for boaters off Jones Beach State Park during the air show. Officials said the no-entry zone is meant to ensure the safety and security of the event. The zone will be marked with orange buoys.

How much is parking?

Parking at Jones Beach State Park is $10.

How to get there

Drivers coming from New York City, Westchester, the Bronx, Brooklyn or Queens can take the Long Island Expressway or Grand Central Parkway east to the Northern State Parkway east, then take the Meadowbrook Parkway south to Jones Beach State Park.

Drivers can also take the Belt Parkway or Southern State Parkway east to the Wantagh Parkway south. From eastern Long Island, drivers can take the Northern State Parkway west or Southern State Parkway west to the Meadowbrook Parkway south.

Visitors can call the general air show information line at 631-321-3510 for more information.