Disorganized tropical system crossing South Florida with continued threat of flooding rain

A tropical disturbance made landfall in South Florida on Saturday morning but will continue to bring the threat of flooding rain as it tracks across the southern Florida Peninsula through the afternoon.

This system remains disorganized and likely won't become Tropical Storm Alex until after it moves off Florida's Atlantic coast.

As of late Saturday morning, the tropical disturbance was about 35 miles northeast of Naples, Florida, and was moving northeastward at about 18 mph. A large area of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms was continuing to soak parts of South Florida.

Current stats on Potential Tropical Cyclone One.(FOX Weather)

Flash flooding was reported in Miami early Saturday morning after several inches of rain had fallen across the metro area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings .

The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to multiple calls of people stranded inside their vehicles after becoming stuck in floodwaters.

"A band of torrential rain caused widespread flooding up to waist-deep in the Miami area overnight, with other areas nearby also affected," said FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross . "The National Weather Service radar in Miami shows that a north-south swath of intense thunderstorms dumped 6 to over 12 inches of rain from Hallandale Beach, which is just south of Fort Lauderdale, down Interstate 95 through Miami to the upper Florida Keys. Three to 5 inches came all at once."

In Cuba, authorities reported that the heavy rainfall caused landslides, and there were at least two deaths attributed to the tropical disturbance in the capital city of Havana.

The National Hurricane Center is still calling the system a "potential tropical cyclone," which allows forecasters at the NHC to issue advisories, watches and warnings for a system that hasn't yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm but is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds (40-plus mph) to land areas within the next 48 hours.

On Saturday morning, a weather station at Fowey Rocks near Miami reported sustained winds of 46 mph and a wind gust of 56 mph.

Wind gusts over 50 mph have also been recorded in southern Florida at Turkey Point (56 mph), Dania Beach Pier (52 mph) and Key West (51 mph).

Top wind gust reports from Potential Tropical Cyclone One.(FOX Weather)

Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued for the Florida Keys, the west coast of Florida west of the Card Sound Bridge, Florida Bay and Lake Okeechobee.

However, the warnings remain in effect for the east coast of Florida from south of the Volusia/Brevard County line to the Card Sound Bridge because of the threat of additional heavy rain and gusty winds through Saturday afternoon.

A Tropical Storm Warning is also posted for the northwestern Bahamas, while a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Bermuda.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to move northeastward and slide across South Florida on Saturday afternoon, then exit into the southwestern Atlantic north of the Bahamas on Saturday night and eventually pass near or to the north of Bermuda on Monday.

The system could still strengthen and become Tropical Storm Alex on Saturday night or Sunday, but it will already be well off Florida's Atlantic coast by then. However, all interests in Bermuda should monitor the forecast as the storm tracks in the direction of the archipelago from Sunday night into Monday.

The projected path and intensity of Potential Tropical Cyclone One.(FOX Weather)

Strong upper-level winds are still preventing Potential Tropical Cyclone One from becoming better organized. The system remains very lopsided, with most of the heavy rain and gusty winds occurring well to the east and southeast of its center. That means the storm's impacts will also occur outside the forecast cone of uncertainty shown above, which only depicts the path of the center of the system.

"The tropical disturbance we have been tracking has been unable to organize itself," Norcross said. "In fact, strong upper-level winds have pushed dry air into the system, completely gumming up its works from a tropical development standpoint."

Futuretrack for Florida.(FOX Weather)

Forecast timing

Saturday-Saturday night

This system will cross the southern half of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday afternoon, bringing a continued threat of heavy rain and locally gusty winds to eastern portions of South Florida. Heavy rainfall is also expected to soak parts of the northwestern Bahamas.

"The band of extremely heavy rain in southwestern Florida is forecast to move across the state on Saturday as the whole system migrates east," Norcross said. "Some areas on the southeastern coast will get a break for a while, but more heavy rain will likely move through later."

A couple of tornadoes remain possible in South Florida and the upper Florida Keys through early Saturday afternoon as well.

Late Saturday and into Saturday night, rain and wind impacts in South Florida will diminish as the system exits off the state's east coast and into the southwestern Atlantic north of the Bahamas.

"By Saturday evening, the significant weather should be past the state," said Norcross. "It will take until tomorrow to clear the Bahamas."

Tornado threat on Saturday, June 4, 2022.(FOX Weather)

Sunday

The storm will track well off the southeastern U.S. coast on Sunday. Most of the rain should remain offshore, but gusty winds could spawn high surf and life-threatening rip currents along the Southeast coast.

It is while the system is offshore that it could organize into the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

If it does reach tropical storm status, it will earn the name "Alex."

A table showing an alphabetical list of the 2022 Atlantic tropical cyclone names as selected by the World Meteorological Organization. The official Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. (FOX Weather)

Sunday night-Monday

The storm will continue moving out into the open waters of the western and central Atlantic from Sunday night into Monday, though parts of Bermuda could get grazed by rain and gusty winds, which is why a Tropical Storm Watch has been posted for the archipelago.

Forecast impacts

Heavy rain

The NHC is predicting that 6 to 10 inches of rain will fall across South Florida through Saturday, with locally higher amounts of up to 15 inches possible. This rain is expected to produce considerable flash and urban flooding.

In the Florida Keys, 4 to 8 inches of rain is likely, with isolated maximum amounts of up to 10 inches. Flash and urban flooding will be possible in some areas.

"The heaviest rain will likely come in bands, so some areas will get significantly more than other areas nearby," Norcross said. "The heavy rainbands will also contain the strongest wind gusts. Driving could be dangerous as the strongest bands move across Florida."

The northwestern Bahamas are forecast to receive 4 to 8 inches of rain, with locally up to 12 inches in spots. Flash and urban flooding might also become a concern there.

"The storm will affect the northwestern Bahamas in the same way as Florida, just delayed by 12 hours or so," Norcross said.

Rainfall forecast through Sunday, June 5, 2022.(FOX Weather)

Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes

Tropical-storm-force wind gusts (40-plus mph) are expected in the remaining Tropical Storm Warning areas along the east coast of South Florida on Saturday afternoon, eventually spreading into the Tropical Storm Warning areas in the northwestern Bahamas as well.

These gusty winds might result in isolated power outages and downed tree limbs.

"The current thinking is that the strongest winds will be coming from the west or southwest when they impact the Miami/Fort Lauderdale metro area," Norcross said. "Once the wind starts blowing, be careful on elevated highways and bridges."

As mentioned earlier, a couple of tornadoes are also possible in South Florida and the upper Florida Keys through early Saturday afternoon.

The probability of winds reaching tropical-storm force, or at least 40 mph. (FOX Weather)

Storm surge

In the extreme northwestern Bahamas, the water could reach 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels if the peak storm surge occurs at the time of high tide:

It's important that you have a reliable source of information about any tropical systems that develop in the months ahead.

FOX Weather will be extensively covering hurricane season, and the FOX Weather app is a great resource to keep you informed and has a 3D radar that you can use to track storms. The free FOX Weather livestream is also available 24/7 on the website, app and on your favorite streaming platform . The FOX Weather Update podcast also provides weather information for the entire country.

