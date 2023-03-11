Powerful nor'easter with I-95 travel impacts to follow weekend snow in Northeast

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the potential for two snowfall events, including a nor’easter , through early next week that could impact travel and produce several inches of snow over the Northeast.

Snow has been hard to come by for many, as cold air and moisture have not been in sync during previous weather pattern changes, leaving behind massive snowfall deficits .

The first storm system began impacting the Northeast on Friday and is expected to exit on Saturday afternoon.

Computer forecast models show the second system could be significantly stronger and take on the form of a nor’easter with rain, snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding .

Where is the snow now?

The first of the two storm systems is producing snow and rain across the Northeast and impacts will gradually diminish through Saturday.

Winter Weather alerts were in effect southern Great Lakes to portions of Pennsylvania , New York state, North Jersey , western Connecticut and the higher terrain of northeastern West Virginia and northwestern Virginia .

Snowfall forecast for the weekend

Areas of the interior Northeast that are forecast to pick up the most snow from the first storm system include Buffalo and Rochester in New York and Williamsport in Pennsylvania.

On average, between 2 and 6 inches of snow is expected in the areas covered by winter weather alerts, with the lowest amounts in the valleys and the highest accumulations in the higher elevations.

Areas to the south and east, closer to the Eastern Seaboard, are slated to see substantially less snow.

New York City could potentially see up to an inch of slushy accumulation while Philadelphia is expecting all rain, but the northern and western suburbs of those cities will likely be cold enough for slightly higher snowfall amounts that could impact travel.

Like many storm systems during the winter , air temperatures are expected to simply be too warm for a substantial snow event along I-95.

The heaviest snowfall event to impact New York City so far this season happened in late February when 1.8 inches fell over Central Park . The lack of snowfall has caused an overall snowfall deficit to balloon to around 2 feet.

What are the expected impacts from this weekend's snow?

Impacts are expected to be minimal for most of the Northeast, according to NOAA’s Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) .

As long as snowfall amounts remain light in Boston and New York, the winter wonderland will be primarily an inconvenience for travelers and will spare communities from significant disruptions.

The higher terrain in upstate New York and Pennsylvania could approach a more moderate impact level, which could mean hazardous driving conditions and disruptions before the storm system pushes off the East Coast late Saturday.

Upcoming workweek nor’easter likely to be disruptive

The combination of interior snow, coastal rain and wind could prove challenging for travel north of the nation’s capital through Maine starting late Sunday and lasting into Tuesday.

"The reason for it is because we're seeing a big dip in our jet stream by this upcoming weekend. That’s going to allow basically is for a little area of low pressure to develop. And that area of low pressure could position itself in the right location," FOX Weather meteorologist Michael Estime said.

An abundance of warm air will likely keep snowfall totals in check for the major I-95 cities, but much higher amounts are expected to fall in the interior Northeast.

Enough hazardous weather in the form of rain and wind along the coast and I-95 will likely cause issues at travel hubs through at least Tuesday until the storm system moves away from the U.S. East Coast.

"I've been watching the computer models come in, and they're consistent with producing a strong storm along the New England coast. We know we're going to have a powerful low. We know it's going to produce rain along the coast. Certainly some heavy snow, wind and then some strong winds. That's going to produce major impacts in that late Monday night through probably Wednesday afternoon timeframe," said FOX Weather winter storm specialist Tom Niziol.

Nor'easter snowfall forecast

Due to the storm system's offshore trajectory, areas from north of New York City through eastern portions of upstate New York and into western and northern New England could pick up on substantial snowfall.

Computer forecast models show higher elevations in the interior Northeast and New England could see at least a foot of new snow. Expected accumulations diminish drastically closer to the I-95 corridor.

Communities around Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston could see at least a few inches of snow, which, in combination with gusty winds, could cause travel headaches through at least the first half of the upcoming workweek.

