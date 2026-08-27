The Brief The New York City area is facing a Level 2 severe weather threat Thursday as storms could bring flash flooding and damaging wind to the area yet again. A Flood Watch is in effect from noon to 11 p.m. for all of NYC, the Lower Hudson Valley, Northeast New Jersey, Nassau and Fairfield counties, the National Weather Service said. New York City and parts of New Jersey are also included in a Level 1 tornado threat.



A cold front moving across the Northeast could bring severe thunderstorms, flash flooding and a limited tornado threat to the New York City area on Thursday.

Today's weather NYC: When could storms arrive?

What we know:

Storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and continue into the evening as the front moves east, according to FOX Weather.

New York City, the Lower Hudson Valley, Northeast New Jersey, Nassau and Fairfield counties are under a Flood Watch from noon to 11 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Peak rainfall rates could reach 2" per hour, with a general 1–2 inches of total rainfall across the area.

Flash flooding will be possible in urban, poor drainage and low-lying areas, as well as near rivers, streams and creeks.

What are the biggest concerns?

What they're saying:

Damaging wind is the main concern, with some storms capable of producing gusts of 60 mph or stronger, potentially taking down trees and causing scattered power outages.

The New York City area and parts of New Jersey are also included in a Level 1 tornado threat. An isolated tornado is possible from the Lower Hudson Valley to Northeast New Jersey, according to the NWS.

Northeast US storm

Timeline:

Thursday afternoon: Scattered thunderstorms are expected to begin developing across the region as a cold front moves east.

Thursday evening: The strongest storms are most likely during the evening, with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado possible.

Overnight into early Friday: Heavy rain could continue in some areas, with localized totals of 1 to 2 inches possible and flash-flood concerns lingering from the Philadelphia area into New York City.

Flash-flood risk from Philly to NYC

Heavy downpours could quickly lead to flash flooding, particularly in poor-drainage and low-lying areas. A Level 2 out of 4 flash-flood threat stretches from the Philadelphia area into southern New York. Flood Watches have been issued for more than 25 million people from Philadelphia to New York City.

Localized rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible through early Friday. Philadelphia has already had four flash-flood warnings this year, including three in August, FOX Weather reported.