NYC, NJ face growing severe weather threat this week: Damaging winds, flooding possible

The Brief Parts of the Tri-State area face a growing severe weather threat over the coming days. The greatest risk is currently in New Jersey, but the National Weather Service advised New York City and the surrounding area to be prepared since the forecast could change. "All severe hazards may be possible each day, including damaging winds, large hail, & a few tornadoes," the agency said in a post on X.



New York City, and mostly all of New Jersey, face a growing severe weather threat over the coming days, as storms could bring large hail, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Multiday severe storm threat outlook. (FOX Weather)

NWS officials said the severe thunderstorm threat will start Tuesday and continue through Thursday.

What we know:

The greatest risk is currently in New Jersey, but the NWS advised New York City and the surrounding area to be prepared since the forecast could change. Storms could bring down trees and power lines, while flash flooding will become increasingly likely, especially in urban areas where runoff occurs easily.

‘All severe hazards may be possible each day’

What they're saying:

"There is an increasing threat of severe storms during the Tuesday - Thursday time frame this week," NWS Mount Holly said in a post on X.

"Details remain unclear, but all severe hazards may be possible each day, including damaging winds, large hail, & a few tornadoes. Stay tuned for more details in the coming days!"

When will it rain in New York City?

Timeline:

Here's a breakdown of when to expect possible severe weather this week:

Tuesday: FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente says the first round of rain could arrive between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. More showers and potentially severe thunderstorms may fire up in the afternoon and sweep the region through 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. A Level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat was issued, with all modes of severe weather possible within the zone. However, the FOX Forecast Center notes some uncertainty exists if too much cloud cover interferes with any developing storms.

Severe storm setup across the Northeast Tuesday through Friday. (FOX Weather)

Wednesday: The day provides the strongest threat for storms in New Jersey and New York City. The day will start off cloudy and humid ahead of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, Puente said. Another Level 2 out of 5 threat continues, with damaging winds being the primary threat. In addition, flash flooding will be increasingly likely. Rainfall rates will generally run around 1 to 2 inches per hour, with totals reaching up to 3 inches in localized spots.

Thursday: The day will bring another chance for severe weather. A Level 2 out of 5 severe threat shifts slightly farther south to include most of the Mid-Atlantic.

Thursday forecast across the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

NYC weekend forecast

What's next:

This makes three consecutive days with a Level 2 out of 5 storm threat, with the FOX Forecast Center noting that we will likely see a fourth day added for Friday once confidence increases.