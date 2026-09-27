Deadly nor'easter batters NYC, Long Island with 60 mph winds, major flooding as storm continues

The Brief A Brooklyn man was killed by a falling tree, while peak wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph threaten to down more foliage-heavy trees and cause widespread power outages. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches across NYC and Long Island increases the risk of minor urban flooding, poor drainage issues, and isolated flash flooding through Sunday night. Moderate to locally major coastal flooding is expected along Long Island's southern and eastern bays, with storm surge bringing up to 2.5 to 3 feet of inundation.



The first major nor'easter of the season has turned deadly in New York City, taking the life of a 56-year-old Brooklyn man struck by a falling tree as severe winds swept through the five boroughs.

New York remains under a state of emergency, with the storm causing widespread disruptions at major travel hubs and flight cancellations across the I-95 corridor.

What we know:

Wind gusts: The New York City region will face ongoing impacts through Monday, with the greatest threats lingering along the coast through Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. Peak wind gusts are forecast to hit 45–55 mph, with localized gusts reaching 60–65 mph.

Since trees are still bearing full foliage, this long-duration wind event is expected to blow down numerous limbs and scattered trees, making widespread power outages likely. Long Island remains under a high wind warning, while New York City is under a wind advisory.

Continuing flooding: Coastal communities face dangerous surf and significant flooding. High tide cycles through Sunday afternoon bring the potential for moderate to locally major coastal flooding, particularly along the southern and eastern bays of Long Island, where up to 2.5-3 feet of flooding is possible.

Flooding conditions have caused the LIRR to cancel all Long Beach trains through Sunday evening.

More rain: An additional 2–4 inches of rain is expected to drench New York City and Long Island, threatening widespread minor urban flooding, poor drainage issues, and isolated flash flooding through Sunday night.

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