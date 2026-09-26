Man killed by fallen tree in Brooklyn amid weekend nor'easter

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The Brief A 56-year-old man was killed by a fallen tree in Brooklyn on Saturday. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Winds hit up to 55 mph amid a weekend nor'easter.



A 56-year-old man was killed by a fallen tree in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Fallen tree hits man

What we know:

Rescue crews were called out to the area of Euclid Avenue between Dumont Avenue and Linden Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.

When first responders got there, they found one person with "body trauma"

Video from the Citizen app appeared to show paramedics giving the person chest compressions.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified the man who was killed, but did confirm that he was 56 years old

Nor'easter causes heavy winds in NYC

Dig deeper:

While it's not clear whether the tree fell specifically due to high winds, a nor'easter moving up the coast Saturday produced winds in the city up to 55 mph, according to NYC Emergency Management.

Gusts of up to 60 mph are still possible through Sunday, officials warned.