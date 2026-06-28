Dangerous heat dome to scorch the Northeast for July 4th weekend

The Brief A dangerous heat dome is building over the Northeast, bringing record-shattering, triple-digit temperatures and a heat index up to 110 degrees. Philadelphia, New York City, and Washington, D.C. will face extreme humidity and severe weather alerts starting mid-week. Public officials urge residents to prioritize safety by staying hydrated, limiting outdoor exposure, and checking on vulnerable neighbors and pets.



A dangerous heat dome is building over the eastern United States, threatening to bring record-shattering, triple-digit temperatures to the Northeast just in time for the Fourth of July holiday week.

As a surge of humid air moves in, feel-like temperatures will soar past 100 degrees, creating hazardous conditions that will linger across the region for several days. Residents across the I-95 corridor are being urged to prepare for what will likely be the most intense and widespread heat wave of the summer so far.

New York City

Local perspective:

New York City is facing a sweltering stretch of weather, with an increased risk for severe heat that will heavily impact the five boroughs. Temperatures will spike as a surge in humidity will make the days feel even hotter.

Monday: Mostly sunny, clearing clouds. High near 85 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. High near 90 degrees,

Wednesday: Brutally hot and humid. High near 100 degrees.

Thursday: Extreme heat continues. High near 100 degrees.

Friday: Hot and sticky. High near 99 degrees.

Weather advisories

A severe weather alert for excessive heat has been issued for the city as the heat index could reach up to 110 degrees. New Yorkers are encouraged to locate and utilize official NYC Cooling Centers as energy demands and electric bills are expected to soar.

Philadelphia

Big picture view:

Philadelphia will see a gradual warm-up early in the week before extreme heat takes over by Wednesday. The forecast will challenge temperature records for the first week of July, and pop-up afternoon thunderstorms will remain a daily possibility due to the high humidity.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High around 89 degrees

Tuesday: Heating up with mostly sunny skies. High near 91 degrees

Wednesday: Dangerously hot. High 99 degrees

Thursday: Oppressively hot and humid. High 101 degrees

Friday: Continued extreme heat. High near 100 degrees

Weather advisories

Extreme heat warnings and heat advisories are expected to be issued for the region. An extreme heat watch has already been issued by the National Weather Service from Wednesday afternoon until Saturday evening with a heat index of up to 110 degrees possible.

Washington D.C.

Big picture view:

The nation's capital will bake under extreme conditions all week, making outdoor Fourth of July festivities incredibly sticky, uncomfortable and potentially hazardous.

Monday: Sunny and very warm. High near 92 degrees,

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. High near 95 degrees,

Wednesday: Sweltering heat and humidity. High near 100 degrees.

Thursday: Oppressive heat with a chance of isolated afternoon storms. High 99 degrees.

Friday: Hot and humid. High 98 degrees.

Weather advisories

Residents should anticipate heat index values consistently sitting between 105 and 110 degrees during peak afternoon hours. A severe weather alert for excessive heat has already been issued throughout the region.

Staying safe in the heat

What you can do:

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat and high humidity can be physically taxing and highly dangerous. Follow these guidelines to help protect yourself from the extreme heat:

Wear sunscreen, hat and sunglasses

Stay well hydrated

Wear light clothing

Check on the elderly

B alert for heat illnesses

Keep pets in the shade or inside with water