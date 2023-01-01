NJ Now: Party lines in New Jersey politics
There's a series of lawsuits in the Garden state challenging placement for primary candidates on election ballots. Plaintiffs say the design of the primary balance favors certain candidates and incumbents by positioning them together in one column and placing their challengers far away in another column, known as ballot Siberia.
NJ Now
This episode looks at the The Paterson Healing Collective (PHC), the first Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program, the NJ statewide student support service (NJ4S), and the nonprofit Table to Table that helps combat food insecurity.
NJ Now
The hosts take on the political, societal, economic and cultural issues that impact the Garden State and its many distinct communities.
NJ Now
The hosts take on the political, societal, economic and cultural issues that impact the Garden State and its many distinct communities.
NJ Now: Jan. 1, 2023
NJ Now: Jan. 1, 2023