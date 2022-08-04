Polio virus detected in more upstate NY wastewater

The virus that causes polio has been found in wastewater samples from another upstate New York county, prompting state health officials to warn of expanding “community spread” of the life-threatening virus.

Polio in New York: What to know

The poliovirus has been found in New York sewage. Most people who get polio have no visible symptoms but some can become paralyzed. Here is what you need to know.

Polio virus found in NYC wastewater

State health officials say that sewage samples from New York City have identified the presence of polioviruses. They say that indicates a risk of community transmission in the city.