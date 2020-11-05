Seahawks head to Buffalo in battle of division leaders

article

They are in separate parts of the country, playing on teams with distinctly different profiles and expectations.

However, Russell Wilson and Josh Allen share one thing: they can beat you in a multitude of ways. And that’s part of the reason that a first meeting between the two this Sunday afternoon when the Seattle Seahawks face the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, PA (1 p.m., FOX) will be so fascinating to watch.

The Seahawks are 6-1 and atop the NFC West while the Bills are looking to end the Patriots stranglehold in the AFC East with a 5-2 record.

The sports betting information

At FOXBet.com, the Seahawks are a three-point favorite as of Wednesday evening with a money line of minus-150 (A better must wager $150 to win $100). The Raiders are a +125 (A $100 will win $125) on the money line. The over/under on this game is 55 points.

There are a lot of interesting custom bets and BetBoost on FOXBet.com. One to keep an eye on is Wilson throwing for 275+ yards, Greg Olsen with 75+ receiving yards and Chris Carson with 75+ rushing yards. That Custom Bet is a +1200.

The history

Until 2002, these two teams were both in the AFC and would meet semi-regularly. However, they now meet once every four seasons- so this is the first time Wilson will play in Buffalo. (He faced the Bills in 2012, but that game was played in Toronto.) The last meeting between the two teams took place in November, 2016 when the Seahawks downed Tyrod Taylor and the Bills, 31-25. Seattle leads the overall series 8-5.

The main storylines to watch

Seattle bounced back nicely from its overtime loss to Arizona two weeks ago to crush the injury-riddled 49ers 37-27 last Sunday. Wilson continued his MVP type season, going 27 for 37 for 261 yards and throwing four touchdown passes. For the season, Wilson is carrying a 112.4 passer rating and has a remarkable 26 touchdown passes with just six interceptions.

On the other side, it is hard not to overstate how important last week’s 24-21 win over the Patriots meant for the Bills, who are trying to end New England’s grip on the AFC East that has stretched back for a decade. Allen’s year has been quietly flying under the radar, but he has not thrown a touchdown pass in the last two games. Stefon Diggs has been a real addition, giving the Bills a flying force at the wide receiver spot that allows Allen to have a deep threat.

