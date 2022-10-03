Rangers ticket prices spike as Yankees' Aaron Judge chases history

The Texas Rangers are in the middle of their sixth straight losing season, but there is a great deal of interest in the team's final series of the season against the New York Yankees and slugger Aaron Judge.

Judge has hit 61 home runs this season, tied for the American League record, and fans in Texas are ready to show up for a chance to catch history.

The cheapest ticket for Monday night's Rangers-Yankees game on StubHub is selling for $30, but in left field, where Judge hits the majority of his homers, the cheapest ticket is selling for $248. Some tickets are listed for as much as $795.

The Rangers and Yankees are playing 4 games from Monday to Wednesday and all the games see similar spikes in ticket prices in the outfield.

It could be a good investment. SCP Auctions President David Kohler says that the 62nd home run ball could be worth more than $500,000 and his final home run of the year could be worth more than $1 million.

Why so much? Some consider Judge's home run total to be the "real" home run record in the MLB because Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, who all hit more than 61 in a season, were all connected to the league's steroids scandals.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees prepares to bat during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty I Expand

Judge hit his 61st home run last Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, but it didn't reach the seats. It was returned to Judge by members of the Blue Jays bullpen.

The Rangers take on the Yankees Monday at 6:05 p.m., Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. and then the season finale is Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.