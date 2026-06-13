WATCH: Knicks win NBA championship, celebrations across NYC

The Brief The New York Knicks are NBA champions! Fans across New York City celebrated one of the biggest nights in franchise history. The title comes after the Knicks defeated the Spurs in Game 5.



The New York Knicks are NBA champions, and celebrations are underway across New York City.

NEW YORK CITY REACTION

OUTSIDE MSG

What we know:

The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs to win the NBA championship, setting off celebrations across New York City. The championship marks a historic moment for the franchise and its fan base.

What's next:

Shortly after the win, Mayor Mamdani announced New York City will host a ticker-tape parade and City Hall ceremony honoring the Knicks on Thursday, June 18.

"For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment. Through near misses, heartbreak and a hope that every year could be our year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit, resilience and heart — just like the five boroughs itself," said Mayor Mamdani. "New Yorkers have cheered for our team from packed living rooms in the Bronx to watch parties in Brooklyn, from bars in Queens to Staten Island to Manhattan, and Madison Square Garden itself. Now it’s time for our city to celebrate together. Bing bong."

More details will be released later Sunday, June 14.