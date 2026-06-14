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Knicks to have NYC ticker-tape parade on Thursday: Details

By
FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published June 14, 2026 12:07 AM EDT
Published June 14, 2026 12:07 AM EDT
Knicks win NBA championship, celebrations across NYC l Instant reaction
Knicks win NBA championship, celebrations across NYC l Instant reaction

Knicks win NBA championship, celebrations across NYC l Instant reaction

The Knicks are NBA champions, and New York City is erupting in celebration after a title decades in the making.

The Brief

    • The New York Knicks will have a ticker-tape parade on Thursday in New York City.
    • "For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.
    • The Knicks have never had a ticker-tape parade in the city. They were instead rewarded with ceremonies for their previous two championship wins.

NEW YORK - The New York Knicks will have a ticker-tape parade on Thursday in New York City.

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the city will host a ticker-tape parade and City Hall ceremony honoring the team and awarding Keys to the City on Thursday, June 18

The New York Knicks celebrate after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

What they're saying:

"For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment. Through near misses, heartbreak and a hope that every year could be our year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit, resilience and heart — just like the five boroughs itself," said New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. "New Yorkers have cheered for our team from packed living rooms in the Bronx to watch parties in Brooklyn, from bars in Queens to Staten Island to Manhattan, and Madison Square Garden itself. Now it’s time for our city to celebrate together. Bing bong.

Knicks fans react to NBA champion: 'It's an amazing thing'
Knicks fans react to NBA champion: 'It's an amazing thing'

Knicks fans react to NBA champion: 'It's an amazing thing'

FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas has reaction from New York Knicks fans.

Further details will be released on Sunday. The mayor also announced that City Hall and municipal buildings across the city will be illuminated in blue and orange on Thursday.

The backstory:

The Knicks have never had a ticker-tape parade in the city. They were instead rewarded with ceremonies for their previous two championship wins.

The Source

    • This article includes information provided by the mayor's office.
New York KnicksNew York City