Knicks to have NYC ticker-tape parade on Thursday: Details

The Brief The New York Knicks will have a ticker-tape parade on Thursday in New York City. "For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. The Knicks have never had a ticker-tape parade in the city. They were instead rewarded with ceremonies for their previous two championship wins.



The New York Knicks will have a ticker-tape parade on Thursday in New York City.

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the city will host a ticker-tape parade and City Hall ceremony honoring the team and awarding Keys to the City on Thursday, June 18

The New York Knicks celebrate after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

What they're saying:

"For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment. Through near misses, heartbreak and a hope that every year could be our year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit, resilience and heart — just like the five boroughs itself," said New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. "New Yorkers have cheered for our team from packed living rooms in the Bronx to watch parties in Brooklyn, from bars in Queens to Staten Island to Manhattan, and Madison Square Garden itself. Now it’s time for our city to celebrate together. Bing bong.

Further details will be released on Sunday. The mayor also announced that City Hall and municipal buildings across the city will be illuminated in blue and orange on Thursday.

The backstory:

The Knicks have never had a ticker-tape parade in the city. They were instead rewarded with ceremonies for their previous two championship wins.