NY Jets fans react to Aaron Rodgers' 'intention' to play for Gang Green

New York Jets fans are jolly after learning a new quarterback could be heading to town.

"We get to the play-offs, that would be great. This year, Superbowl next year, that’s what I’m hoping for," shared one Jets fan.

"For him to bring his talents to New York, New York Jets, it’s what we needed for a long time," expressed another.

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday that it's his "intention" to play for the Jets

"I've got to admit I went into the darkness, 90% retiring, 10% playing. That's where my mind was," Rodgers recalled.

In Wednesday afternoon's interview, after five days in darkness, Rodgers had a revelation.

The 39-year-old, four-time MVP shared he's got fuel left in the tank for some more football; however, after 18 seasons in Green Bay, he wants to wear a different shade of green.

"At this point, as I sit here, you know I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers explained.

"It’s monumental. This is a team that’s been looking for quality quarterback play a very long time. I think some jets fans would argue since Joe Namath," said Zackary Rosenblatt, Jets writer and analyst for the Athletic.

Rosenblatt said he believes Rodgers was the only missing piece to the playoffs last year with the boxes checked almost everywhere else on the field.

"They had an elite defense, great weapons, great young core – but they didn’t have a quarterback that could get them over the hump," Rosenblatt said.

Making the change from the Packers to the Jets is clearly Rodger's goal, but right now that's a play only the Packers can make.

"It's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Rodgers appears to be the key to unlocking a successful post-season run for Jets with wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore already locked in and loaded. Some predict Allen Lazard could be another weapon heading to Rodgers' arsenal should they close the deal.

"The percentage of passes Lazard has caught that are touchdowns is like the third most of any pair in the NFL behind Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase and Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs," said Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt's optimism for a Jets Super Bowl run with Rodgers is average at a 7.

"But that would go up depending on what they do the rest of the offseason. They’ve got to fix that O-Line and maybe add another weapon or 2," Rosenblatt said.