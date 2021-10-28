MLB odds: Updated World Series futures for the Astros and Braves

article

With the conclusion of the 2021 Major League Baseball season in sight, the only thing more exciting than watching your team playing to win it all is watching your wallet get bigger because you made the right wager .

Here's a look at the latest, updated World Series futures odds, with all MLB odds via FOX Bet.

ODDS TO WIN WORLD SERIES (via FOX Bet)*

Houston Astros: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Atlanta Braves: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

*As of 10/28/2021 at 12 p.m. ET

Let's briefly look back at how we got here.

National League

The Atlanta Braves , who are in their first World Series since 1999, were + 1000 at the beginning of the regular season.

American League

The Houston Astros began the season at + 2500 odds to make the Fall Classic.

