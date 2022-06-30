Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn Nets

article

NBA star Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to reports.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade destination for the 12-time all-star.

The shocking decision comes just days after Kyrie Irving oped into a $36.5M option with the Nets on the first day of NBA free agency, keeping him with the team next season.

Just last season, Durant signed a four-year, $194M contract extension with the nets.

Last season, the Nets finished 44-38, with Irving missing a large part of the season due to COVID-19 vaccination rules in New York City. They were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Durant previously won two championships with the Golden State Warriors.