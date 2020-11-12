How to bet TCU-West Virginia

article

For West Virginia, the difference between almost heaven and constant hell has been the site of their latest game.

The Mountaineers are 4-0 in Morgantown and 0-3 everywhere else on this season, losing a series of heartbreakers at Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and last week at Texas.

To stay above .500, they will need to rely on a little home cooking as Texas Christian heads to Morgantown this Saturday for FOX’s Big Noon Saturday contest.

For TCU (3-3), there are already two major road victories on the resume- a 33-31 win at Texas in Oct. 3 and a 33-23 win at Baylor two weeks ago. The Horned Frogs are looking to win their third straight game on Saturday in Morgantown before hitting their bye week.

You can place a wager on the action with a bet on FOXBet.com – the best place to find the latest odds, prop bets and bet boosts. Check it out now for special promotions when you open an account. FOX Bet is available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Colorado through the FOX Bet app and online at FOXBet.com.

The sports betting information

West Virginia is a 3 point favorite at the FOXBet.com Sportsbook and a minus-150 on the money line (a $150 bet is needed to win $100.) TCU is +135 on the money line (a $100 bet wins $135). The over-under on this game is 45 1/2 points.

FOX Bet has alternative spreads, total points, halftime and overtime bets available. Make sure you check it out today.

Advertisement

The history

This is the 10th time the two teams have met, dating back to a Bluebonnet Bowl matchup in 1984 won by West Virginia, 31-14. As Big XII opponents, the two have met every year since 2012 with the two sides splitting up the eight meetings. West Virginia has won the last two games between the schools, including a 20-17 win last year in Fort Worth.

The main storylines to watch

Jarret Doege has been pretty incredible at quarterback for West Virginia, passing for over 2,000 yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing only three interceptions. He’s had four straight 300 yard passing games and is averaging 44.5 pass attempts in those games, so West Virginia has been leaning heavily upon him. Winston Wright has shown flashes this season at the wide receiver spot. Ultimately, the Mountaineers defense- led by linebacker Tony Fields II- has to be stout again, as West Virginia is holding opponents to just 271 yards total offense in seven games.

TCU’s story is different. The Horned Frogs defense has allowed 364 ½ yards and 27.2 points per game. It did play better against Baylor and Texas Tech, combining to hold those teams to an average of 20.5 points and around 300 yards of total offense. Max Duggan rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns last week from the quarterback spot for TCU, but struggled to throw it as his 11 for 23, 73 yards and 1 interception would attest. One guy to keep an eye on: Darwin Barlow, TCU’s freshman running back. He averaging 5.8 yards per carry. If Duggan needs to reduce his workload as a runner, look for Barlow to pick it up.



FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

For FOX Bet Sportsbook: Must be 21+. NJ, PA and CO only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at www.foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA) or 1-800-522-4700 (CO).