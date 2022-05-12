Giants, Jets release 2022 NFL schedules

article

The New York Giants and the New York Jets released their schedules for the 2022 NFL season on Thursday evening.

Both teams will kick off the 2022 season on September 11, as the Giants visit the Tennessee Titans while the Jets begin at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Giants will play their longtime divisional rivals the Dallas Cowboys for the first time at home on September 26, while the Jets will not play any of their AFC East Rivals until they play the Miami Dolphins during Week 5 at home on October 9.

The season will end for both teams on January 7 or 8, with the Jets visiting Miami again and the Giants taking a trip to Philadelphia to play the Eagles.

Both teams' full schedules can be found below:

New York Giants

@ Tennessee

v. Carolina

v. Dallas (Monday Night Football)

v. Chicago

v. Green Bay (In London)

v. Baltimore

@ Jacksonville

@Seattle

Bye

v. Houston

v. Detroit

@ Dallas (Thanksgiving Day)

v. Washington

v. Phildelphia

@ Washington

@ Minnesota

v. Indianapolis

@ Phildelphia

New York Jets

v. Baltimore

@ Cleveland

v. Cincinnatti

@ Pittsburgh

v. Miami

@ Green Bay

@ Denver

v. New England

v. Buffalo

Bye

@ New England

v. Chicago

@ Minnesota

@ Buffalo

v. Detroit

v. Jacksonville (Thursday Night Football)

@ Seattle

@ Miami

Advertisement

The dates of each game are subject to change.