Defending champion Kyle Larson earns Busch Light Pole for 2022 Daytona 500

The countdown is on for the Great American Race. Drivers were competing for the top spot of the Daytona 500 on Wednesday evening. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has started 2022 off the way he ended 2021 – out front.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has started 2022 off the way he ended 2021 – out front. The 29-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver won the pole position for Sunday’s Daytona 500 season-opener with a lap of 181.159 mph in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Wednesday night at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 - Qualifying

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and crew celebrate after winning the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 202

