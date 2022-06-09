PokerStars Summer Stacks

article

With the Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) and the more recent Bounty Builder series in the rearview, PokerStars has announced the return of its Summer Stacks to Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Jersey.

Running from June 10 through June 27 the second iteration of Summer Stacks brings more than 100 events featuring buy-ins of $100 or less to PokerStars communities in each state. Guarantees come in at a massive at $1.25 million in Pennsylvania, $1,000,000 in Michigan and $500,000 in New Jersey. The festival culminates with a 2-day Main Event that starts on June 26 at a $100 buy-in with guarantees of $125,000 in Pennsylvania, $100,000 in Michigan, and $50,000 in New Jersey.

"After seeing the success and interest from the Poker community we saw from our inaugural Summer Stacks festival last year, we knew we’d be bringing this one back for 2022," said Tom Bostic, Operations Manager, PokerStars US. "This is a summer tournament series with plenty of value added that players can enjoy from the comfort of their home featuring a variety of formats and buy-ins which makes for a lot of fun."

Summer Stacks will provide PokerStars players competition in a more casual format with quicker games, lower buy-ins and the ability to win from home. To add even more value, players will receive a Deposit Freeroll ticket for depositing $50 (or more) with bonus code STACKS22.

Additionally, if a player gets knocked out of any Summer Stacks tournament prior to reaching the money they can get back into the action via a Second Chance.

Freeroll ticket. Second Chance Freeroll tickets are usable in events from June 13 through June 26.

