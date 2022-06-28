Singer, 21, allegedly killed by husband, 79, after she tried to divorce him

article

A 21-year-old singer was allegedly killed by her elderly husband in a restaurant. Reports claim she was trying to divorce him because of abuse.

Yrma Lydya, 21, who was a folk singer, was allegedly shot three times in the chest by Jesus Hernandez Alcocer, 70, inside Suntory, a Japanese restaurant in Mexico City.

Lydya had participated in the GranDiosas 12 tour, a showcase of Latin American singers.

He and his bodyguard allegedly were caught by cops as they tried to flee the scene in a car. He then allegedly tried to bribe the police to let him go.

Mexican media reported that Lydya contacted a law firm in April about getting a divorce due to domestic violence.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty and is being held at a Mexico City prison.

Lydya had been set to perform at a concert in California on Saturday.