Young siblings reported missing in Harlem

UPDATE: The children have been found safe.

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a young brother and sister who are missing.

The pair was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 145 Street and 8 Avenue in Harlem.

They are 11-year-old Dekuan Richardson and his 9-year-old sister Nyesha Richardson.

Dekuan Richardson, is described as Black, approximately 4'4", and approximately 100 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green leather jacket and white sneakers.

Nyesha Richardson, is Black, approximately 4'4", approximately 100 lbs., with brown eyes and brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black pants with white stripes.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. They say all calls are strictly confidential.