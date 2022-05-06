Yankees-Rangers to play single-entry doubleheader on Sunday

article

Some lucky fans get to enjoy double the baseball for the price of one game this weekend in the Bronx.

The New York Yankees have canceled Friday night's game versus the Texas Rangers due to rain. The team will make up the game on Sunday as part of a rare single-admission doubleheader.

Only fans with tickets to Sunday's previously scheduled game will be admitted to the doubleheader.

When do Yankee Stadium gates open on Sunday?

The stadium will open its gates at noon to all fans holding tickets designated for the Sunday, May 8, game against the Rangers.

Game 1 will begin as originally scheduled at 1:35 p.m. The second game will start about 30 minutes after the first game ends, the Yankees said.

Star Wars Yoga Bobblehead promotion rescheduled

Friday evening's postponed game had a Star Wars theme and giveaway. That promo has been rescheduled for a game at the end of the month.

"Please note that the distribution of tonight's 'Star Wars Night Yankees Yoda Bobblehead' promotion item (for the first 18,000 Guests) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 25 at 7:05 p.m., when the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles," the Yankees said in a news release.

Fans who have tickets to Friday evening's game may exchange them for another regular-season game at the stadium, including the rescheduled Star Wars Yoda Bobblehead night now set for May 25, the club said. Just make sure to read the fine print of the team's raincheck policy .

So to recap: Tickets for the Friday, May 6, game are not valid for the Sunday, May 8, doubleheader. Only tickets labeled "May 8, 2022," are valid for entry.

Where to watch the Yankees-Rangers doubleheader

Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Game 2 will be broadcast by the YES Network.

The Yankees, 18-7, have the best record in the MLB. The Rangers are 10-14 but are coming off a four-game winning streak.