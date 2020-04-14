Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dead at 63

article

Henry G. 'Hank' Steinbrenner, General Partner and Co-Chairperson of the NY Yankees, died early Tuesday at the age of 63.

Steinbrenner, the oldest son of legendary, former owner George Steinbrenner, was surrounded by family members when he passed from a longstanding health issue at his home in Clearwater, Florida, according to a statement issued by the family.

The cause of death was not related to COVID-19, reported the NY Post.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness.

“More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 09: Hank Steinbrenner, co-chairman of the NY Yankees, leaves George Steinbrenner Stadium on day that Alex Rodriguez admitted to taking steroids from 2001 to 2003. (Photo by Debbie Egan-Chin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Ima Expand

Hal Steinbrenner, Hank's brother, is the Yankees’ managing general partner and co-chairperson. Their sisters Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal and Jessica Steinbrenner are general partners and vice chairpersons.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations be made to the Friends of Joshua House Foundation, or a charity of one's choosing.