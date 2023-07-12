Writers' strike casts shadow on Emmy nominations day as 'Succession' leads

HBO’s drama 'Succession' leads this year’s Emmy nominations. In its fourth and final season, the drama series earning a total of 27 noms, topping the Emmys nominations for a second year in a row.

"On one hand that shows that they love these shows and that's great. on the other hand, there's a lot of TVs. I don't know if people know this. There are so many tv shows, and if you're giving all of the nominations to a certain small number of shows," said, Daniel Fienberg, Chief TV Critic, the Hollywood Reporter/ co-host TV's top 5 podcast.

Behind 'Succession' "The Last of Us," with 24 noms, and "The White Lotus," with 23, but what was supposed to be a big day for Hollywood, a day to celebrate and toast television best it was overshadowed by the strikes.

The ongoing writers’ strike, that’s now in its second month, and the looming possibility that the screen actors guild---SAG-AFTRA could also strike come midnight is clouding the moment.

"Instead, all anyone is talking about is the fact that the writers are still out on strike, the fact that the actors are on the verge of potentially going on strike, so you have this announcement for the nominations for an awards show. That may not happen," said Fienberg.

The CEO of the television academy, Frank Scherma addressed the issue right before announcing the nominees this morning.

"We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution, we are committed to supporting a television industry that stands strong in equity and where we can continue to honor all the incredible work you do."

A strike would mean one thing no ceremony on September 18th, which is set to air on FOX.

"This is the 75th Emmy Awards. Obviously, the tv academy wants to blow things out, but you can't have a party if no one's going to come. And at this exact moment, nobody would come if they threw that party," he said.

If there is no ceremony in September, they are looking at November or January.