Here are the worst rated fast-food chains in America: Study

KFC is the worst-rated food chain in America, based on a new study by Jeff Bet.

The study analyzed 250 of the most popular fast-food chains in the U.S. based on customer reviews from Tripadvisor, scored out of five.

A KFC meal. (Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC) Expand

"While giants like McDonald's and Burger King will always receive a significant number of poor reviews due to the sheer amount submitted every day, there are some chains that consistently receive poor reviews due to issues like inconsistent food quality, poor customer service, or subpar cleanliness, one Jeff Bet spokesperson said.

FILE - An exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant on March 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Here are the top 10 worst fast food chains based on the study.

KFC had an average review score of 2.958. Burger King, with an average review score of 3.011. McDonald’s, with an average review score of 3.024. Church’s Texas Chicken, with an average review score of 3.151. Long John Silvers, with an average review score of 3.166. Taco Bueno, with an average review score of 3.237. Krystal, with an average review score of 3.251. Taco Bell, with an average review score of 3.276. Pizza Hut, with an average review score of 3.278 Hardees, with an average review score of 3.279.

The spokesperson said that the funding show that, "It's crucial for these brands to address these recurring issues if they hope to improve their standing in the competitive US fast-food market."