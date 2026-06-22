World Cup gridlock: NJ transit restrictions, NYC street closures ahead of NJ match

The Brief NJ Transit will be restricted to ticket holders for portions of the day on Monday. Regular commuters will need to take the PATH train or buses out of Port Authority to get home. Expect severe traffic and closures in Midtown starting at 2:00 p.m.



With the third World Cup match taking place at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Monday night, the evening rush hour is expected to be a major headache for commuters.

Norway will square off against Senegal at 8 p.m. The influx of stadium-goers means significant changes to transit services and severe street closures across Midtown Manhattan and New Jersey.

NJ Transit restrictions

What we know:

To accommodate the massive crowds heading to the game, NJ Transit will prioritize World Cup ticket holders during peak travel windows:

The first train to the stadium departs Penn Station at 4 p.m. Monday, with trains running every 10 to 20 minutes.

NJ Transit trains out of Penn Station will be strictly limited to those holding tickets for Monday's game from 3:20 to 7:01 p.m.,

Access at Penn Station will be limited from 10:14 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. to safely manage crowds returning from the stadium.

If you do not have a ticket to the match, you will need to find alternate routes home this evening. Officials recommend taking the PATH train from 33rd Street to either Hoboken or Newark Penn Station, or utilizing NJ Transit Bus Services departing from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

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Street closures

Local perspective:

Monday has been officially declared a Gridlock Alert day. Officials strongly urge everyone to avoid driving in Midtown Manhattan and around the stadium area, advising commuters to walk, bike, or use mass transit instead.

Manhattan street closures begin at 2 p.m. Monday:

Penn Station boarding zones: Expect heavy pedestrian traffic and closures around fan screening zones located at 32nd Street & 6th Avenue, and 33rd Street & 7th Avenue.

Bus-only corridor: 42nd Street, from 1st Avenue to 12th Avenue, will be restricted to buses only.

Restricted/closed streets: Parts of 5th and 6th Avenues, as well as West 40th, West 41st, 32nd, and 33rd Streets will see varying levels of restrictions and full closures.

Truck ban: Truck deliveries are banned in Midtown from 30th Street to 60th Street (with limited exceptions).

Drivers in New Jersey should also expect heavy, sluggish traffic in and around the stadium. Route 3 is anticipated to be the most congested area due to its immediate proximity to the venue.

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Thursday's match

What's next:

Commuters should brace themselves to do it all over again later this week. Ecuador will face Germany at 4 p.m. on Thursday, meaning the exact same transit restrictions, gridlock alerts, and street closures will be in effect.