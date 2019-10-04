Woman tried to lure girl into car on Long Island

article

Police on Long Island are searching for a woman who tried to lure a teenage girl into a vehicle and the man driving the car.

The woman opened the door while the vehicle was in motion and repeatedly offered to drive the 14-year-old home, said police.

The incident occurred on Baker Hill Road near Chadwick Road at about 6:44 p.m. on Thursday.

When the girl took out her phone to make a call, the vehicle left the area.

The girl ran home and reported the incident to her father who called police.

Cops also want to find the driver of the newer model white four-door vehicle.

A sketch of the woman was released by the Nassau County Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.