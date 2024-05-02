Man assaults woman, grabs her by buttocks at Bronx train station: police

article

A man allegedly assaulted a woman and grabbed her by the buttocks at a train station in the Bronx on Monday, police said.

The incident happened around 12:10 p.m. when a 23-year-old woman was standing on the northbound platform at the East 180 Street train station (2 & 5 line), police said.

Police say the woman proceeded to board a northbound 2 train and the man followed her.

The woman was physically uninjured in this incident, according to police.

Police say the man is approximately 5’7" tall and 250 pounds with a light complexion, heavy build, and facial hair.

He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and white sneakers, police said.