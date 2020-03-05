Woman struck in back of head in unprovoked attack

A woman was struck in the back of the head with a bag in an unprovoked attack in Fort Greene, said the NYPD.

Police released surveillance video of the shocking incident which occurred on Feb. 21 at about 10:45 p.m.

The 28-year-old victim was walking into 79 Rockwell Place when she was hit. It's unclear what was inside the bag.

The woman refused medical attention.

The attacker took off.

He is described by police as about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black sneakers, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and pants.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477) NYPDCrimeStoppers.com @NYPDTips on Twitter