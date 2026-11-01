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Woman stabbed while jogging in Brooklyn identified as police seek witnesses

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published November 1, 2026 1:16 PM EST
Published November 1, 2026 1:16 PM EST
article

The Brief

    • Katie Suarez, 28, is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck while jogging on the Shore Parkway Greenway in Brooklyn on Friday night.
    • The NYPD is seeking witnesses who saw her on the eastbound Belt Parkway bike path, between Bay 8 Street and Bay 17 Street, between 7:56 p.m. and 8:12 p.m.
    • Anonymous tips can be submitted to the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline

NEW YORK CITY - Police are asking for the public's help as a 28-year-old woman fights for her life after being stabbed multiple times in the neck while jogging along a Brooklyn bike path on Friday evening.

What we know:

The victim, identified by police as Katie Suarez, was attacked around 8 p.m. Friday while running eastbound on the Shore Parkway Greenway, near Shore Parkway and Bay 17 Street. 

Emergency Medical Services quickly responded to the scene and transported the 28-year-old to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The NYPD has released a photograph of Suarez in hopes of finding her attacker.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect has yet to be released, along with a motive for the stabbing. It remains unclear if the woman was specifically targeted or attacked at random.

What you can do:

Police are urgently asking the public for information. Investigators are specifically asking anyone who may have seen her on the eastbound bike path along the Belt Parkway, between Bay 8 Street and Bay 17 Street, between 7:56 p.m. and 8:12 p.m. on Friday to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this assault is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

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