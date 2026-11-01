Woman stabbed while jogging in Brooklyn identified as police seek witnesses

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The Brief Katie Suarez, 28, is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck while jogging on the Shore Parkway Greenway in Brooklyn on Friday night. The NYPD is seeking witnesses who saw her on the eastbound Belt Parkway bike path, between Bay 8 Street and Bay 17 Street, between 7:56 p.m. and 8:12 p.m. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline



Police are asking for the public's help as a 28-year-old woman fights for her life after being stabbed multiple times in the neck while jogging along a Brooklyn bike path on Friday evening.

What we know:

The victim, identified by police as Katie Suarez, was attacked around 8 p.m. Friday while running eastbound on the Shore Parkway Greenway, near Shore Parkway and Bay 17 Street.

Emergency Medical Services quickly responded to the scene and transported the 28-year-old to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The NYPD has released a photograph of Suarez in hopes of finding her attacker.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect has yet to be released, along with a motive for the stabbing. It remains unclear if the woman was specifically targeted or attacked at random.

What you can do:

Police are urgently asking the public for information. Investigators are specifically asking anyone who may have seen her on the eastbound bike path along the Belt Parkway, between Bay 8 Street and Bay 17 Street, between 7:56 p.m. and 8:12 p.m. on Friday to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this assault is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.