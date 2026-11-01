Woman stabbed while jogging in Brooklyn identified as police seek witnesses
NEW YORK CITY - Police are asking for the public's help as a 28-year-old woman fights for her life after being stabbed multiple times in the neck while jogging along a Brooklyn bike path on Friday evening.
What we know:
The victim, identified by police as Katie Suarez, was attacked around 8 p.m. Friday while running eastbound on the Shore Parkway Greenway, near Shore Parkway and Bay 17 Street.
Emergency Medical Services quickly responded to the scene and transported the 28-year-old to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
The NYPD has released a photograph of Suarez in hopes of finding her attacker.
What we don't know:
A description of the suspect has yet to be released, along with a motive for the stabbing. It remains unclear if the woman was specifically targeted or attacked at random.
What you can do:
Police are urgently asking the public for information. Investigators are specifically asking anyone who may have seen her on the eastbound bike path along the Belt Parkway, between Bay 8 Street and Bay 17 Street, between 7:56 p.m. and 8:12 p.m. on Friday to come forward.
Anyone with information regarding this assault is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.