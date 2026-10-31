28-year-old woman critically injured after being stabbed while running on Brooklyn bike path
NEW YORK - A 28-year-old woman is fighting for her life after someone stabbed her in the neck while she was running along a Brooklyn bike path Friday night.
What we know:
Officers responded around 8:16 p.m. to the bike path near the intersection of Bay Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn, according to preliminary information from the NYPD.
Emergency responders found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound to her neck. Police sources tell FOX 5 NY the woman was out running along the pedestrian path, which runs near the Belt Parkway, when she was attacked.
Paramedics transported the woman to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she was listed in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information regarding a suspect description or a possible motive, and it remains unclear if the woman was specifically targeted or attacked at random.
No arrests have been announced, and detectives with the 62nd Precinct continue to investigate.
The Source: This article was written using preliminary information provided by the New York City Police Department's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).