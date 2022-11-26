Woman shoved onto NYC train tracks following argument

A woman was shoved onto the train tracks Saturday morning in Brooklyn following a verbal dispute, according to the New York City Police Department, with a Good Samaritan coming to her rescue.

Police say the 38-year-old woman entered the Rockaway Avenue train station in Brownsville around 3:20 a.m. with two other women while involved in a verbal dispute.

Police say as they stood on the platform, one or both of the women shoved the victim onto the tracks and fled.

A Good Samaritan helped the woman up off the tracks. She suffered pain and bruising to her wrist, police say.

There were no trains coming into the station at the time.

It’s unknown if the women knew each other.