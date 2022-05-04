Arrest made after woman shot, killed inside Queens home

The NYPD has made an arrest after a woman was shot and killed inside of a home in Queens.

Authorities say that 51-year-old Anna Torres was shot in the head and killed inside of a home on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe that the suspect knocked on her door, and as soon as she opened it, opened fire on her.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 41-year-old male suspect then got into his car, drove to a nearby police station, and turned himself in.

He is now facing charges including murder.

Nearby residents told FOX 5 NY that the neighborhood was usually quiet and that the home's residents moved in less than five years ago.

Authorities are trying to find out the relationship between the suspect and the victim, whose son is a member of the NYPD, but so far investigators don't believe that played a role in the killing.