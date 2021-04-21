Woman shot in the head, killed on Park Slope street

article

The NYPD has arrested a woman and accused her of a brazen daylight killing of another woman on a street in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, Nichelle Thomas, 51, was standing near the intersection of 4th Avenue and St. Marks place around 1 p.m. in Park Slope when she was shot in the head.

EMS arrived on the scene and took Thomas to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Latisha Bell, 38, of the Bronx, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting.