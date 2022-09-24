Woman shot after dine-and-dashers flee restaurant

article

A woman eating a midnight meal was shot after a group of dine-and-dashers fled a restaurant in Missouri.

According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, four people were eating at the Courtesy Diner in St. Louis on Thursday, September 22 when they decided to leave without paying.

An employee chased the group out to the parking lot and confronted them unsuccessfully before eventually returning to the diner.

Soon afterward, St. Louis Police say, "multiple shots were fired into the business."

One of the bullets ricocheted and struck the victim, a 63-year-old woman in the thigh as she was walking to the bathroom.

Police say she was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

According to the Post-Dispatch, the diner had at least six bullet holes left in one of its windows.

An investigation is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made.