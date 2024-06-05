Woman raped, robbed at knifepoint in Queens: NYPD

article

Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly raping and robbing a woman in Queens last month.

Authorities say that on May 30, at around 10 p.m., the suspect approached a 37-year-old woman inside a commercial building near 162nd Street and Northern Boulevard.

The man allegedly displayed a knife and sexually assaulted the woman, before stealing an unknown amount of money and property from the victim before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens in stable condition.

The suspect was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black facemask, a crossbody bag across his chest, tan pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.