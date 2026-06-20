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Woman killed, found with throat cut in Brooklyn home: Police investigating

By
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 20, 2026 5:09 PM EDT
Published June 20, 2026 5:09 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A woman was killed in Brooklyn Saturday morning, June 20.
    • Police found a woman with her neck cut in an apartment building in the Bay Ridge neighborhood.
    • Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

BROOKLYN - A woman was found dead in a Brooklyn home Saturday morning, and police are investigating it as a homicide.

What we know:

Police were called out to a home in the Bay Ridge neighborhood around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. When officers got there, they found a woman with a laceration on her neck inside.

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Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The NYPD identified the woman as 36-yer-old Maria Santos Flores.

What we don't know:

The NYPD is investigating the case as a homicide and say no one has been arrested.

The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD.

Crime and Public SafetyBrooklynBay Ridge