Woman killed, found with throat cut in Brooklyn home: Police investigating

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The Brief A woman was killed in Brooklyn Saturday morning, June 20. Police found a woman with her neck cut in an apartment building in the Bay Ridge neighborhood. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.



A woman was found dead in a Brooklyn home Saturday morning, and police are investigating it as a homicide.

What we know:

Police were called out to a home in the Bay Ridge neighborhood around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. When officers got there, they found a woman with a laceration on her neck inside.

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Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The NYPD identified the woman as 36-yer-old Maria Santos Flores.

What we don't know:

The NYPD is investigating the case as a homicide and say no one has been arrested.