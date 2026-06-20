Woman killed, found with throat cut in Brooklyn home: Police investigating
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BROOKLYN - A woman was found dead in a Brooklyn home Saturday morning, and police are investigating it as a homicide.
What we know:
Police were called out to a home in the Bay Ridge neighborhood around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. When officers got there, they found a woman with a laceration on her neck inside.
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Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
The NYPD identified the woman as 36-yer-old Maria Santos Flores.
What we don't know:
The NYPD is investigating the case as a homicide and say no one has been arrested.
The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD.