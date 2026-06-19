Officer shot during Brooklyn barricade incident; suspect in custody

The Brief An NYPD officer was shot in the leg Friday morning during a barricade incident in Brooklyn. DCPI said the officer will be OK. The situation is no longer active, and the suspect is in custody.



An NYPD officer was shot in the leg Friday morning during a barricade incident in Brooklyn, but officials said he is expected to be OK.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:05 a.m. at 190 Kosciuszko Street.

The incident involved a barricaded suspect.

An NYPD officer was shot in the leg. DCPI said the officer will be OK.

The situation is no longer active, and the suspect is in custody.

Officials are still waiting for the suspect’s latest condition.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details on what led up to the shooting or the suspect’s condition.

What's next:

More information is expected as police continue to investigate.