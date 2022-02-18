Woman jumps off Carnival cruise ship

article

The Coast Guard was searching for a missing cruise ship passenger, approximately 150 miles off of Louisiana.

Rescue crews were searching for a 32-year-old woman who apparently jumped off of the ship on Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 3 p.m. reporting a passenger on the Carnival Valor cruise ship had fallen overboard into the Gulf of Mexico.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Carnival Cruise Line told Fox News it received reports about a female guest who jumped overboard from her balcony while the ship was at sea.

Passengers reportedly said that she jumped off the 10th floor and hit the side of the ship before hitting the water.

Video obtained by FOX 8 showed a woman being escorted off of a pool deck by security. The video then cut to moments after the woman jumped and people are seen rushing to the edge of the ship.

A company spokesperson said the ship’s command immediately began search and rescue procedures and returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her," the spokesperson said.

The ship was returning from a five-day cruise to Mexico that departed New Orleans on February 12 and was due back Thursday morning.

Advertisement

FOX News contributed to this report.