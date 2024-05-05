Woman in critical condition after being hit by bus in Brooklyn

article

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a bus Sunday afternoon in Downtown Brooklyn, police said.

Around 12:18 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Nevins Street and Livingston Street.

Police said the 24-year-old woman got off the b41 bus at the stop and then crossed in front of the bus to cross the street.

While that bus, the one she got off, missed her, the other b41 behind that bus did not.

The woman was taken to Methodist Hospital.

