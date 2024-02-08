Woman found dead inside SoHo hotel room: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a hotel room in SoHo on Thursday morning.

Authorities say the victim, a 38-year-old woman, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the hotel located on Watts Street at around 10 a.m.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The Medical Examiner's office is investigating and will determine a cause of death.

So far, there are no arrests and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released pending family notification.