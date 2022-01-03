Woman, dog killed in Brooklyn bodega shooting

A woman and her dog were killed with someone opened fire into a Brooklyn bodega on Sunday evening.

The NYPD says it happened about 9:45 p.m. at a store on DeKalb Ave. in the Clinton Hill section.

36-year-old Jennifer Ynoa was at the counter with her pit bull when a gunman walked up to the door and opened fire into the bodega. She was hit in the torso.

EMS rushed her to Brooklyn Hospital but it was too late to save her life.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

It appeared that Ynoa was caught in the middle when the gunman opened fire on another man who was inside the Salim Smoke Shop and & Lottery Corp.

Ynoa left a trail of blood as she exited the store. The dog died on the sidewalk. Police officers covered the dog's body with a plastic trash bag as they investigated the shooting.

No arrests were made in the case by early Monday morning.