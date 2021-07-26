Woman dies in NY skydiving incident

article

Police say a Florida woman died in an upstate skydiving incident over the weekend.

The New York State Police say that Karen Bernard, 59, of Wildwood was jumping out of a plane above County Highway 34 in the town of Westford.

Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that Bernard had some sort of malfunction with her parachute.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The investigation continues, according to troopers.

The name of the skydiving operation that was involved in the jump was not named.

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS: