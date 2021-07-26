Woman dies in NY skydiving incident
NEW YORK - Police say a Florida woman died in an upstate skydiving incident over the weekend.
The New York State Police say that Karen Bernard, 59, of Wildwood was jumping out of a plane above County Highway 34 in the town of Westford.
Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that Bernard had some sort of malfunction with her parachute.
The investigation continues, according to troopers.
The name of the skydiving operation that was involved in the jump was not named.
