Woman charged with throwing bottle, yelling racial slur at runner in Queens

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a hate crime against a Black woman in Queens.

Authorities charged Lorena Delaguna, 53, with attempted assault and aggravated harassment as hate crimes for throwing a bottle at a runner and calling her a racial slur in Woodside on Aug. 17.

Police released a security camera video of the incident last week.

The video shows a woman tossing an object at a runner on a street corner. The video shows the runner jumping to avoid the object.

Delaguna continued to shout at the runner as she ran away, police said.

The victim, a 37-year-old Black woman, wasn't hurt, the NYPD said.

